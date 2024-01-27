Vice-Chancellor of NALSAR University of Law, Prof Srikrishna Deva Rao, has announced the appointment of Justice (Retd) S Ravindra Bhat (former Judge, Supreme Court of India) as the Chair of Comparative Constitutional Law Studies at the MK Nambyar SAARC Law Centre for Advanced Legal Studies. Justice Bhat will direct the vision of the Centre, and actively provide substantive inputs regarding the Centre’s research activities and outputs.

The MK Nambyar SAARC Law Centre was established at NALSAR under the patronage of KK Venugopal (senior advocate) in 2003. The Centre will now be revived with a focus on academic research, writing and deliberation on issues of Indian Constitutional law, comparative Constitutional law and other legal issues common to South Asian nations, under the able guidance of Justice Bhat. A detailed programme and course of events is being charted, towards the Centre’s upcoming research efforts.

The vice-chancellor, also informed that Prof Nimushakavi Vasanthi (Professor, NALSAR University of Law) has been appointed as the Director of the MK Nambyar SAARC Law Centre. Further in an effort towards greater involvement of NALSAR alumni with research and student engagement at NALSAR, the following alumni have been appointed to facilitate, manage and carry out the Centre’s activities:

- Programme Coordinator: Suhasini Sen (Advocate)

- Research Coordinator: Malavika Prasad (Advocate)

- Research Fellow: Raji Gururaj (Advocate)

As part of an ongoing engagement with NALSAR, Justice Bhat has recently completed teaching a one-credit elective at NALSAR on Judicial Remedies in Civil Law and Public Law.