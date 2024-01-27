Padma Shri awardee educationist and President of Anjuman-I-Islam, Dr Zahir Kazi on Friday, January 26, said "Bharatvarsh" will be a "Vishawaguru" in the next two to three years if more governmental efforts are directed towards the field of education. Dr Kazi expressed delight at being named for the country's fourth-highest civilian honour.

Speaking with ANI, Kazi said, "I am very happy to be named for this honour and piece of recognition. The credit for all the work I have done in the social and educational areas should go to the institution that I represent. Anjuman-i-Islam is a 150-year-old institution founded on nationalistic ideals and spirit. It is a charitable organisation."

Children from poor backgrounds receive education here. People of every caste and religion are welcome here, he added.

Kazi, who has been associated with the institution for the last 40 years, added, "We impart education to children residing in slums and those who dropped out of school."

"We run two orphanages for girls — one in Pune and the other in Mumbai. We also run a centre for homeless women. Orphans are also cared for and provided with good education. They go on to get good jobs later in life. We also arrange their nuptials and take care of all expenses. We are also actively engaged in the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign of the government,” he said.

Kazi, who rose from being a board member to becoming the president of the organisation 15 years ago, said they have collaborated with two universities at the international level to provide education to poor children who can't afford fees.

"We have expanded the scope of education that we provide over the last 15 years, taking it across the country. At the international level, we collaborated with two universities last year. The outcome is very encouraging. Our initiatives are aimed at helping out poor children who can't afford fees," Kazi added.

A radiologist by profession, he said that everything can't be left to the government, ANI added.

“I reduced my (medical) practice to devote more time to this work. A lot needs to be done. Everything can't be left to the government. This award has come as a source of encouragement and will inspire me to carry on in the coming days. I will just focus on doing what I have all these years. I believe Bharatvarsh will become a 'Vishwa Guru' (world leader) in two to three years if more work and effort goes into the field of education," Kazi added.