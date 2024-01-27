Students from Delhi University (DU) were part of the 2,274 cadets that marched down Kartavya path as part of the Delhi contingent of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) on the 75th Republic Day on Friday, January 26, a report by The New Indian Express said.



Among the students of Delhi University were two contingents — comprising 148 cadets each having a total of 21 students from Delhi University — who were selected for training at the NCC camp.



Dyal Singh College student Shivani Shukla, Shambhavi Singh of Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Aarushi Sharma of Mata Sundri College for Women, Kanika Bhardwaj from the Rajdhani College and Aditi Singh from Miranda House were some of the selected students.



An elated Shivani Shukla said that she hails from a district in Uttar Pradesh where girls have limited career options. But she always dreamt of serving the nation in uniform. Though initially, her parents expressed their displeasure at her joining NCC, later they let her chase her dreams and today, are proud of their daughter, the report said.



Shambhavi Singh, on the other hand, said that it was one of her seniors who informed her about the Republic Day camp. Following her suggestion, she applied and was selected for NCC after clearing a few rounds. Then she started practising every day and put her heart and soul into it, and today, she marched in the first-ever all-women NCC contingent.



At the National Forensic Sciences University Delhi Campus, the celebrations were carried out in the presence of faculty members, officials, staff and students. Professor RK Sarin was the chief guest for this event. Similarly, in Jamia Millia Islamia University, the officiating Vice-Chancellor Professor Eqbal Hussain, unfurled the National Flag. As per the university notification, these students will be allowed to ensure their academic year is not wasted and that they get their degrees on time.