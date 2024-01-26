Uttarakhand's madarasas will now teach the story of Lord Ram from the upcoming academic session starting in March, the Chairman of Uttarakhand Waqf Board Shadab Shams announced on Thursday, January 25.



The story of Lord Ram's life will be taught to madrasa students alongside that of Prophet Mohammad, the chairman said as per a PTI report.



Seasoned Muslim clerics have also approved the move, Shams, who is also a BJP leader, said, adding the values represented by Shri Ram are worth being followed by all, irrespective of their religion or faith.



There are 117 madrasas under the waqf board and the said modern syllabus will initially be introduced in the madrasas in Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital districts, he said.



Speaking to PTI, Shams said, “Someone who gave up the throne and went to the forest to help his father keep a commitment. Who wouldn't want to have a son like Shri Ram… Who else deserves to be taught to children if not Shri Ram? Shall we tell them the story of a king who imprisoned his own father and beheaded his own brothers?"



When asked what if the move is opposed by members of his community, he said he was not afraid.



"If I was afraid of opposition, I would not have been in the BJP despite being a Muslim. I am ready to bow to the weakest if they are right and not afraid of standing against the wrong, however powerful they might be," he further said.



A modernised syllabus based on the Uttarakhand education board guidelines will be introduced in the madrasas affiliated to the Uttarakhand Waqf Board from March. National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) books will be introduced in madarasas too, he said.