The All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2021-22 has revealed that total enrolment in higher education institutes increased to nearly 4.33 crore in 2021-22 from 4.14 crore in the previous academic year, as per a report by PTI.



The survey by the Ministry of Education (MoE) released on Thursday, January 25, added that female enrollments in the Science stream have outnumbered male enrollments. The overall female enrollment has increased to 2.07 crore in 2021-22 from 2.01 crore in 2020-21.



There has been an increase of around 50 lakh in female enrollment from 1.57 crore in 2014-15, a significant increase of 32 per cent, it said.



The report also said that female PhD enrollment has doubled to 0.99 lakh in 2021-22 from 0.48 lakh in 2014-15. The annual increase in female PhD enrollment for the period 2014-15 to 2021-22 is 10.4 per cent, the report said.



As per the survey, 2021-22, out of the total enrollment at undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), PhD and MPhil levels, 57.2 lakh students are enrolled in the Science stream, with female students (29.8 lakh) outnumbering male students (27.4 lakh).



The number of ST (Scheduled Tribe) students has also increased to 27.1 lakh in 2021-22 from 16.41 lakh in 2014-15, an increase of 65.2 per cent, PTI added.



The Ministry of Education has been conducting the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) since 2011, covering all higher educational institutions located in the Indian Territory and imparting higher education in the country.