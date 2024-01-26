The registration process for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) February 2024 is currently open. Aspiring management candidates can apply online and secure their spot.

The registration process for the February 2024 session of the MAT started on December 23 2023. MAT, conducted by the All India Management Association (AIMA), serves as a gateway to 20,000+ prestigious management seats in top-tier B-Schools/management institutes nationwide, such as School of Business & Management Christ University and several others.

MAT is endorsed by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. Its national acceptance extends to over 600 esteemed B-Schools in India. The standout feature of the exam is its versatile testing modes — Internet-Based Test (IBT), Paper-Based Test (PBT), and Computer-Based Test (CBT). Moreover, the test being conducted four times a year ensures its accessibility and flexibility for candidates coming from diverse backgrounds. The detailed MAT February 2024 test schedule is as under:

Internet-Based Test:

Registration ends: February 21, February 29 and March 5, 2024

Exam dates: February 24, March 3 and March 8. 2024

Paper-Based Test:

Registration ends: February 20, 2024

Exam date: February 25, 2024

Computer-Based Test:

Registration ends: March 5, 2024

Exam date: March 10, 2024

Eligibility Criteria: Graduates in any discipline. Final-year students of graduate courses can also apply.

Application fee: The application fee for MAT 2024 is Rs 2,100. Candidates can opt for an additional test mode by paying an extra fee of Rs 1,200.

Register here: https://mat.aima.in