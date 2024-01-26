The Indian School of Business (ISB) Executive Education on January 25, Thursday, hosted the inaugural edition of the CXO Summit, under the theme Innovate to Accelerate. Held at the Indian School of Business’s Hyderabad campus, the event was a confluence of a diverse group of top executives, industry leaders, and thought leaders facilitating meaningful discussions on various business and leadership topics. Experts brought to the fore strategies to innovate and adapt, to accelerate the growth trajectory of organisations.

The summit featured keynote sessions from industry experts, panel discussions on innovation and leadership, and opportunities for networking. These sessions provided attendees with insights into contemporary strategies and approaches relevant to the modern business environment.

The event was flagged off by Professor Deepa Mani, Deputy Dean, ISB Executive Education and Digital Learning, and Professor of Information Systems at ISB, who emphasised the importance of adaptable leadership in response to economic, geopolitical, and technological changes, saying, “In this dynamic business environment, when people experience you as a leader, they will experience you as someone with superior judgement. This judgement calls upon leaders to think analytically, critically, and incorporate diverse perspectives. With the CXO Summit, our goal is to equip you with the insights, knowledge, and strategies necessary to drive business growth and transformation in this era of rapid change and disruption."

In his keynote address, Dr V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, conveyed a vision of India's burgeoning potential. He highlighted the country's youthful aspirations, innovation, and resilience in the face of global challenges. Emphasising the importance of adapting to technological advancements and ethical business practices, he highlighted the role of Indian businesses in fostering sustainable and inclusive economic growth. His optimistic outlook reflected confidence in India's ability to navigate and capitalise on current global trends, backed by the nation's promising demographic dividend.

Sujatha Kumaraswamy, Executive Director, Executive Education and Digital Learning, ISB, emphasised, “The CXO Summit – Innovate to Accelerate focuses on three tracks in the Indian growth story: India’s Emergence on the Global Stage, the Technology Innovation Ecosystem, and Nurturing and Leveraging Talent. Conversations and experiences such as this reinforce the need for a platform where senior leaders engage and learn and look at ways to innovate and accelerate their growth stories."