Over 200 alumni of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) have written an open letter in solidarity with the students of the premiere institute after an alleged attack on them by right-wing activists over a banner decrying the 1992 demolition of the Babri Masjid.



As per a PTI report, the letter has been signed by 207 former students of FTII, including Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty, film editor Anupama Chandra, filmmaker Prateek Vats and actor Shardul Bhardwaj.



"It is painful to see the students of this great film school being assaulted with impunity. We, as a community of film professionals, educators, and artists of both national and international acclaim, extend our support to the FTII student community at this tough and testing moment," the letter said.



The incident at the Pune-based film institute took place on Tuesday, January 23, a day after the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.



Around 12 to 15 unidentified persons allegedly barged into the campus by overpowering security personnel and assaulted students while shouting slogans, as per the police information.



The mob tore up and burnt the banner put up by the FTII Students Association (FSA) that read "Remember Babri, Death of Constitution". The FSA has claimed that its President Mankap Nokwoham was among those who were attacked, PTI added.



The alumni group said they "unequivocally condemn" the violence perpetrated on the students of the film institute.



"FTII students had organised discussions and screenings on their campus as part of their academic commitment. That intruders were allowed to attack the students is inexcusable," the open letter said.



The alumni also appealed to the police and all relevant authorities to take prompt action against those who perpetrated violence against the student.