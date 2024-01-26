The Delhi High Court issued a set of directions to the Delhi government and the Directorate of Education (DoE) to ensure the effective functioning and maintenance of seven special schools and hostels in the national capital for visually impaired children.



The directions came in response to a plea by the National Federation of the Blind in 2018, addressing concerns about facilities for blind children in hostels, said a report by IANS.



A division bench of the court directed the DoE to be responsible for providing timely and quality food, uniform, clothes, and recreational facilities for all students in the special schools.



According to the court, the DoE should operate and maintain these seven schools as per the mandate of Section 31 of the Right of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.



"DoE, GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi) shall continue to operate and maintain these seven (7) Schools as Special Schools as per the mandate of Section 31 of the Right of Persons with Disabilities Act, (RPWD) 2016," it said.