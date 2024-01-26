Two senior postgraduate trainees (PGTs) have been suspended for two months by the Calcutta Medical College & Hospital authorities after they were found guilty of involvement in ragging of their juniors.



The suspension has been as per the recommendation of the internal committee of the Calcutta Medical College who had earlier found merit in the complaints against these two senior PGTs associated with the orthopaedic department of the reputed medical institute, a report by IANS said.



During the two-month suspension period, these two senior PGTs will not be able to attend classes. Their statutory leaves during that period will also not be sanctioned.



At the same time, during this period, they will have to compulsorily attend a programme on 'attitude communication' with the office of the medical-education coordination of Calcutta Medical College.



The disciplinary actions have been taken against them as per the recommendation of the National Medical Commission (NMC), IANS added.



Both these senior PGTs are in the second year and some students in the first year were victims of their ragging menace.



Early this month, two junior postgraduate trainees complained of physical assault by these two senior PGTs. One of the two victims has even alleged that he had been subjected to immense physical and psychological ragging for the last four months, as a result of which, he even had to consult a psychologist.