The Calcutta High Court on Thursday, January 25, criticised West Bengal Government’s decision to prepone the timing of the secondary examinations this year by two hours, reported IANS.



A petition challenging the decision of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) to prepone the secondary examination by two hours to 9.45 am from the earlier 11.45 am came up for hearing at the single-judge Bench of Justice Biswajit Basu on Thursday.



The state government’s counsel told the court that “traffic congestion” in the late afternoon hours was the main reason behind the WBBSE’s decision.



Terming the logic as “bogus”, Justice Basu also questioned why this problem of “traffic congestion” crossed the minds of the WBBSE this year only, IANS added.



However, Justice Basu decided not to intervene in the direction given by the Board on the grounds that if things were changed this late, it might lead to confusion among the candidates appearing for the examination this year.



On Thursday, the state government informed the court that it would open a special helpline for the candidates with effect from January 30. The secondary examinations are scheduled to be held from February 2.



Justice Basu asked the government to ensure that candidates could reach the authorities through this helpline in case they faced any problems in reaching the examination centres. It also asked the government to ensure that the police assist students on this count.