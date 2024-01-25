Renowned vocalist Aruna Sairam graced the ThinkEdu Conclave 2024, presented by SASTRA University, in Chennai, on Thursday, sharing profound insights into her musical journey and the transcendent power of music.

In a session titled “The Divine Voice: Touch of Class,” chaired by senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai, Sairam delved into the transformative impact of music on the human experience.

Reflecting on her earliest influences, Sairam expressed gratitude to her mother and guru, as well as the iconic M Subbulakshmi (MS), stating that MS Amma is always present in her consciousness. Recalling the enchantment of MS Subbulakshmi’s performances, Sairam emphasised the ineffable quality of a truly enriching music experience, where the audience feels as if they have journeyed to heaven and back.

“Music provides a profound opportunity to escape oneself, especially in moments when the painful facets of life tend to linger and replay incessantly in the mind. While we endure the pain once, the mind tends to replay it numerous times. Many of us have experienced this cycle,” shared Sairam, highlighting the therapeutic and transformative nature of music.

Acknowledging the role of her teachers and guru for the Bhagavad Gita, she shared her daily virtual sessions aimed at erasing the recordings of memories.

For Sairam, music is a divine gift from Lord Krishna, emphasising that she sees herself merely as a conduit for the divine. “It is not me. It is not my voice. I am not singing. He (Lord Krishna) is singing. This is a gift; I have to share it. Even if a small kid asks me to sing a song, I will sing,” expressed Sairam, highlighting her deep commitment to sharing the divine essence of music.

During the session, Sairam treated the audience to soulful renditions, including a performance in the “Shanmugapriya Raga” and the divine “Aigiri Nandhini” song, earning a standing ovation from the enraptured participants.