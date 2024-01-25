In a compelling address during the 13th ThinkEdu Conclave 2024, presented by SASTRA University, in Chennai, on Thursday, Swami Mitrananda, a revered spiritual teacher from Chinmaya Chennai, highlighted the crucial absence of guidance within the education system in addressing emotions such as anger, guilt, and failure. Mitrananda emphasised that while individuals learn to navigate these emotions outside the school environment, the formal curriculum lacks a comprehensive approach.



Speaking during a session on “Moral Compass: Why We Need It in Education,” on the second day of the conclave, he stressed on the imperative need for a moral compass in education as he underscored its role in aiding individuals to cope with life’s challenges. The insightful session was chaired by senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai.



Discussions were held on the critical role of kindergarten teachers, advocating for their recognition and higher pay.



"In recognizing the pivotal role of early childhood educators, I advocate for the highest remuneration for kindergarten teachers. It is essential to identify individuals with a profound ability to observe and understand children. The observations made during these formative years can serve as valuable references as students progress through different stages, including Class 8,” said Mitrananda.



He applauded the New Education Policy for fostering individualised learning paths for children. Delving into the issue of anger management, he suggested an issue-based approach and the importance of effective communication.



Addressing the information overload crisis, Mitrananda highlighted the adverse effects of constant connectivity on attention spans and encouraged a balanced consumption of information.



“In today's fast-paced environment, sustaining someone’s attention for two to three minutes has become a challenge. The constant urge to check phones contributes to difficulties in effective listening. The overwhelming influx of information has led to excessive distraction, making it harder for people to engage fully in meaningful conversations,” urging people to disconnect from their devices, appreciate leisure, and reconnect with nature by experiencing moments like watching the sunrise.