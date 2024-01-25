Discipline and having a backup plan are imperative for aspirants eyeing the challenging civil services examination, said a panel of retired and young IAS officers who shared valuable insights into the realm of civil services preparation on the second day of the 13th ThinkEdu Conclave 2024, presented by SASTRA University, in Chennai, on Thursday.

The session on “Public Service: A Magnet for Millions” included Alok Ranjan, former IAS officer and author, Alby John, managing director of Metropolitan Transport Corporation, and Manuj Jindal, chief executive officer of Zilla Parishad, Thane, and was chaired by the author and analyst Shankkar Aiyar.

Jindal underscored the crucial role of discipline, emphasising the continuous focus required to cover the extensive civil services syllabus.

“You need to have the discipline to continuously focus on the task before you, which is to study the entire syllabus if you are appearing for civil services. You have to be critical about yourself and be honest,” said Manuj.

John highlighted the need for a backup option and cautioned against the survivor bias prevalent in success stories.

“My advice would be to avoid solely listening to success stories of those who cleared the examination, as they often exhibit survivor bias. It is equally crucial to delve into the narratives of individuals who did not succeed, allowing us to comprehend the potential challenges. It is important to have a backup plan and carefully determine the number of attempts you are willing to make,” advised John.

Expressing concern about students investing excessive time in preparation, Ranjan spoke on the need for dedicated study periods, stating – “Being one of the toughest examinations, it needs your full dedication for at least one year. You can have a job and simultaneously prepare. It should not be more than three attempts.”

Ranjan shed light on the challenges and rewards of a civil services career, acknowledging frequent transfers and political interference as downsides.

"Despite completing my MBA from IIM, I opted for a career in civil services, recognising it as a fulfilling journey filled with excitement every day,” shared Ranjan. Shedding light on the challenges, he acknowledged the downside of frequent transfers and potential political interference in the job.



“There are more frequent transfers in states like Uttar Pradesh compared to Tamil Nadu. In a democracy, politicians are the masters, and collaboration with them is inevitable. While respecting politicians and acknowledging the necessity of political intervention, one must adhere to the rule of law and the Constitution. Avoiding any inappropriate connections with politicians is crucial to avoid criticism. Simultaneously, maintaining a balance is essential, and complete mistrust of politicians is not advisable,” said Ranjan.

Discussing reforms in civil services, Jindal foresaw an increased focus on specialisation and acquiring additional degrees among civil servants.

“For example, a lot of civil servants, after a few years of service, go to study and get skilled and come back. Even Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, the training is now interdisciplinary,” he added, pointing towards the evolving nature of civil service training.