Gopalkrishna Gandhi, former governor of West Bengal, took center stage at the two-day 13th ThinkEdu Conclave, presented by SASTRA University, delivering a compelling address titled “In Mahatma’s Footsteps: The Living Legacy” in Chennai on Wednesday. The session, chaired by senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai, unfolded with profound insights into Mahatma Gandhi’s life and the enduring legacy he left behind.

Gopalkrishna Gandhi commenced his talk by acknowledging the omnipresence of fear in people’s lives. He reflected, “I know that we are all prisoners of some form of fear or another.” In a resounding call to action, he urged, “Rip the people of our country from fear.”

Drawing inspiration from the bhajan “Hari Tum Haro, Hari Tum Haro,” he emphasised the need to alleviate the suffering of the people. The former governor, skillfully delved into Mahatma Gandhi’s method of courage drawing from the name of Ram.

Reflecting on the post-Independence era, Gopalkrishna Gandhi quoted Mahatma Gandhi's poignant words, “Not everyone can move about freely in the capital. An Indian fears his brother Indian. Is this independence?” He highlighted the pervasive fear that gripped society despite achieving independence.

Gopalkrishna Gandhi shared a profound anecdote from Mahatma Gandhi’s life, recounting his housekeeping nurse named Rumba. According to Gandhi, Rumba, charged with looking after him during his childhood, recommended a remedy for fear - the repetition of ‘Rama Nama.’ This practice, instilled in him as a child, became a source of strength.

“There was nothing between him and the assassin, except the name of Rama. He met his end with the magic that Rumba had told him: Never be afraid. Say Rama, Rama, Rama, and those are the two names that passed with his last breath,” narrated Gopalkrishna Gandhi.

Throughout his address, Gopalkrishna Gandhi delved into the various assaults faced by Mahatma Gandhi, both in South Africa and later in India.