In the next five year, 69 million new jobs would be created, while 83 million existing jobs would be disrupted, indicating a significant shift in the job market, said LinkedIn’s Senior Director—Talent and Learning Solutions, India, Ruchee Anand at The New Indian Express's two-day ThinkEdu Conclave 2024, presented by SASTRA University, in Chennai on Wednesday.

Speaking on the panel, “Careers of 2024: What Should Students Prepare for?”, chaired by Kaveree Bamzai, Senior Journalist, on Day 1 of the conclave, Anand underscored the evolving job requirements in wake of technological advancements. She stressed the growing importance of soft skills and human skills across industries.

“Since 2015, we’ve witnessed a notable 30 percent shift in job descriptions. Take the role of a sales manager, for instance—while foundational skills like communication and presentation remain crucial, there’s a new dimension. Virtual negotiation skills are now essential, and proficiency in AI tools for enhanced research is imperative,” she said.

She urged students to highlight their skill sets comprehensively when creating profiles or attending interviews. “The rise of green skills introduces a critical aspect: do you possess the expertise to calculate sustainability? Moreover, the significance of soft skills and human skills is gaining prominence. Candidates must actively seek opportunities to learn, adapt, and grow; learning is not merely an option—it is imperative,” said Anand.

Innocent Divya, Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC), echoed the need for adaptability in skills, emphasising the changing landscape of jobs.

“Considering the rapid pace at which jobs are evolving, the key attribute sought by industries is adaptability. The civil services exam exemplifies this by emphasising the hiring of adaptable individuals, and this paradigm is extending to the broader job market. It necessitates stepping out of your comfort zone and, more importantly, adopting a mindset of being a lifelong learner,”

She elaborated the 'Naan Mudhalvan' upskilling initiative by the Tamil Nadu government, focusing on capacity and skill-building among college students. She emphasised that the Tamil Nadu government is proactively collaborating with industries and orchestrating placement fairs.

“In the previous year, a substantial 13.14 lakh students participated in this program, and this year our focus extends to 14.68 lakh students, encompassing both engineering, arts and social science colleges. Importantly, our commitment goes beyond skill development; we are also dedicated to ensuring that these students secure employment opportunities.”

She said that the Tamil Nadu government has helped as many as 1.19 lakh students secure placements in 2023.

LinkedIn Expert Forecasts Dynamic Shifts in Job Landscape

Ruchee Anand, Senior Director—Talent and Learning Solutions, India at LinkedIn, provided insights into the evolving job landscape during the discussion on the impact of the technological revolution.

Citing a recent World Economic Forum report, Anand emphasised that a quarter of all jobs will undergo disruption in the next five years. She attributed these changes to two major transitions: the integration of AI and the adoption of sustainable practices, known as the green transition.

“As highlighted in our recent ‘Jobs on Rise’ report, there is a substantial surge in newer job opportunities. Currently, the Top 10 up-and-coming jobs span diverse sectors, including roles like Closing Manager in the real estate industry. To provide a more intriguing example, the demand for the position of 'Drone Pilot' has witnessed a significant upswing, particularly in the aviation and transport industry. Additionally, prospective job seekers may want to explore opportunities in areas such as social media positions, content-related roles, marketing specialists, and more,” explained Anand.