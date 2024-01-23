In an unfortunate incident, two students of Class VIII of Government Higher Primary Urdu School number 1, Karnataka sustained head injuries after a small portion of the roof plaster of a classroom collapsed on Monday, January 22, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The students were reportedly coming back from visiting the toilet when the incident took place. The students have been admitted to a private hospital. They are said to be out of danger as the injuries they sustained were minor.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, BEO (Block Education Officer), Basavaraj Talawar, said that after the incident, he visited the school and ordered the demolition of a dilapidated classroom to build new rooms. Additionally, he said that till that time, the classes would be conducted in other rooms.



Mayor Mahejabin Horti who visited the school said that she had ordered an inquiry and directed the officials to immediately demolish the classroom. Additionally, she said that since toilets are also in dilapidated condition, she has asked for their demolition.



"Meanwhile, the City Corporation will provide five fabricated toilets to the school," she said. The Gol Gumbaz police station has registered the case, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.