Tamil Nadu's Rural Development and Panchayathi Raj Ministry will on January 26 conduct a Grama Sabha or village council, focusing on problems facing the government schools. The state Education Department has already issued a circular to district education officers, assistant education officers, headmasters and teachers to attend the grama sabha meeting without fail, as stated in a report by IANS.

Additionally, School Management Committee (SMC) members will attend the Grama Sabha meeting. The meeting, according to School Education Department officials, will also discuss the fund allocation for the infrastructure development of schools and also to make sure that there are no dropouts from government schools in the state.

According to a senior official with the School Education Department, Grama Sabhas could play a pivotal role in reducing the dropout rates. The meeting will also address the issues faced by students pursuing higher education. State Rural Department has already launched an app, Namma Grama Sabai, which will record the timings of the meeting, the number of participants and also the photographs of those who attended the event.

The state will be conducting six Grama Sabhas on these dates:

January 26

March 22

August 15

May 1

October 2

November 1

The Grama Sabhas are held to take up issues about the village, as stated in a report by IANS.