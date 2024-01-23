In unfortunate news, a Class IX school girl died by suicide at her home in Erode on Sunday, January 21. The deceased was identified as M Darshini, 14, a resident of Nanjai Kalamangalam in Malayampalayam in Erode district, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Giving more details, the police said, "Darshini's father Muthusamy is a car driver in a private eye hospital and his wife is Manjula. The couple had Darshini and an eight-year-old son, Ashwin. Darshini was studying in Class IX at Ganapathipalayam Government Higher Secondary School."

Narrating what led the student to take the extreme step, the police said, "On Sunday, it is alleged that there was an argument between Ashwin and Darshini over the use of a mobile phone. At the time, Ashwin refused to give the mobile phone to her. It is alleged that Darshini, disheartened by this, went into the bedroom and hanged herself."

"However, Manjula and nearby residents rescued her and took her to a private hospital in Ganapathipalayam. She was then taken to a private hospital in Erode. But the student died at the hospital,” the police informed.

Malayampalayam police have registered a case and are investigating.

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu Health Department's helpline 104 or Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 or the helpline 1800-121-203040 of N Damodaran Centenary Lifeline Number for Suicide Prevention under the name 'Prana'.