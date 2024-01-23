The Education Department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in the Rohini zone in Delhi has issued a directive to its teachers and staff imposing a ban on engaging in any strikes demonstrations or criticism on social media against it, according to an official notification. Strict action would be taken against any staff indulging in such activities, it said, reported PTI.

The notice dated January 22 read, "If any employee is found indulging/participating in any form of strike/mass casual leave/boycott of work etc or adversely criticising the department on social media and press, strict action may be initiated against the defaulter." It further added that such activities violate CCS (Central Civil Services), Conduct Rules, 1964.



Calls and texts were sent to Rishi Pal Rana, Deputy Director of Education, Rohini Zone, MCD by PTI but no response was received.

In the notice addressed to heads of schools of all schools, the department directed its employees to stay disassociated from unrecognised associations, saying they were maligning the image of the department on social media and by speaking to the press.



Teachers and staff in the MCD schools in the Rohini Zone have also been asked not to participate in any boycott of work, mass casual leave or any activities organised by these associations.



This comes after an MCD education department audit report revealed as many as 48.74 per cent of students in MCD schools were deprived of financial benefits under various schemes from 2016-17 to 2022-2023 session as bank accounts had not been opened for disbursement of funds, PTI reported.