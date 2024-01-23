The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore announced a new Massive Open Online Classes (MOOC) course on New Age Business Models under IIMBx, a digital initiative of the institute. This short-term course is a six weeks online programme offered through SWAYAM, a portal of the Ministry of Education to help learners to gain a deeper understanding of new business models.

This course has been curated for the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students of business management, working professionals, budding entrepreneurs, and business owners and will be free of cost for the learners.

IIMBx's new course will provide a platform to learn about emerging new business models covering platforms, marketplaces, aggregators, D2C (Direct To Consumer) businesses. The course will also provide an access to the learners for exclusive lectures from Vijay Shekar Sharma, Founder and CEO, Paytm; Ananth Narayan, CEO and Founder, Mensa Brands; Arun Narayan, Vice-President Tanishq; Vikram Vaidyanathan – Managing Partner Matrix Partners, amongst others. The programme’s pedagogy is a combination of video lectures, case studies, quizzes, self-assessment, discussion forum will help learners to understand nuances about business models, and how new-age companies operate and succeed.

While the course will begin from January 29, 2024, the last date for Enrollment is February 29, 2024. https://onlinecourses.swayam2.ac.in/imb24_mg57/preview