The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) through its Board of Studies (Academic) is organising a National Education Summit on Commerce & Accountancy (NES-CA) which began on January 22 and will conclude on January 23, 2024 at New Delhi. The NES-CA 2024 aims to synergise university education with professional accountancy education through an inclusive approach.

Prof Deepak Kumar Srivastava, Vice-Chairman, University Grant Commission (UGC), graced the occasion as the chief guest. Charted Accountant (CA) Aniket S Talati, President, ICAI; CA Vishal Doshi, Chairman, Board of Studies (Academic), ICAI; CA Dayaniwas Sharma, Vice-Chairman, Board of Studies (Academic), ICAI and other delegates were also present for the inaugural session of NES-CA, 2024, which aims to shape the future of commerce education with 'One India One Commerce Education'.

ICAI has partnered with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for this Summit.

Prof Deepak Kumar Srivastava, while addressing the inaugural session appreciated the institute as one of the few institutions in maintaining the credibility and respect throughout. He stated that the thinking process and mind set of chartered accountants is outstanding and can take the nation towards Viksit Bharat. He said that ICAI plays a crucial role in promoting financial transparency, accountability, and good governance. With PM Narendra Modi's vision, India is poised to become the third largest economy in the next five years, he said, adding, the last few years have witnessed remarkable growth in India's startup ecosystem