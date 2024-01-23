Coimbatore District School Education Department has intensified efforts to re-enroll students who dropped out of government schools. Headmasters of the government schools recorded the details of dropouts on the Education Management Information System (EMIS) portal on Monday, January 22.



Around 300 children who dropped out of school have been re-enrolled at government schools across the district on Monday. For instance, as many as 10 students have been enrolled at the Panchayat Union Primary School (PUPS) at Singanallur West in the city, sources said, The New Indian Express reported.



A headmaster of a Panchayat Union Middle School at the SS Kulam block told TNIE, "Samagra Shiksha will help find children who are long absentees at schools through the Out of School Children survey for ensuring continued school education. After that, officers will re-enroll the students at schools and we will admit them in classes, in the primary section based on their age." Adding more, she said, "Three out of four dropouts in our school limit have been admitted now. We are tracing a boy student so that he too could be admitted to the school."



When asked about it, Chief Education Officer R Balamurali told TNIE, "We identified school dropouts based on data. At present enrollment work is underway. Only after enrollment can we provide the exact details," as reported by The New Indian Express.