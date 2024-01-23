As many as 322 Class XII students from 68 government higher secondary schools in Coimbatore have applied for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main exam. The JEE Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from January 27 to February 1. Additionally, as part of it, the school education department is giving special coaching to the students at schools through the teachers under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme.

An officer from district Samagra Shiksha told The New Indian Express, "As part of preparing the government school students for the JEE exam, the school education department is giving special coaching to the students who were willing to write the JEE exam. For this, the government paid the examination fee too."

"As part of it, subject teachers from the government have been giving JEE special coaching to the students in the evening based on JEE materials given by the school education department. Besides this, the state team from TNSCERT (Tamil Nadu Board of State Council of Educational Research and Training) prepared videos to help them prepare for exams and videos have been sent to the schools," he said.

A student from CCMA government higher secondary school in the city told TNIE, "Special coaching classes and materials are very helpful to prepare for the JEE examination," as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.