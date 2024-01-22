On Sunday, January 21, the Delhi government announced the closure of schools in the city today, January 22 on the account of Ram Temple consecration. However, the evening schools will operate at 2.30 pm. In this regard, an order issued by the Delhi government's Director of Education read, "In accordance with the Office Memorandum issued by the Services Department of GNCTD declaring Half Day Closure (upto 02:30 pm) of all Delhi government establishments on 22nd January to enable the employees to participate in the celebrations of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha being held at Ayodhya, all government and government-aided schools of the city running in general and morning Shift are ordered to remain closed on Monday."

"It may be noted that on Saturday, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena gave his nod to the half-day closure of all government offices, Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), autonomous bodies, undertakings, and boards to observe the Ram Mandir's opening in Ayodhya," it further added, The New Indian Express reported.

Other states have also declared a holiday today for educational institutions. States that have given a half-day off for government offices and educational institutions include Tripura, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Assam, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.