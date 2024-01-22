Two SFI (Students' Federation of India) district leaders were arrested in connection with the clashes that occurred at Maharaja's College in Kochi recently. The Ernakulam Central Police have arrested District President of SFI Prajith K Babu (27) and District Vice-President Ashish S Anand (26) for allegedly unleashing an attack on Kerala Students Union (KSU) activist Amal Tomy and Fraternity Movement worker Bilal, disrupting the duty of the employees of the Ernakulam General Hospital by creating a panic situation.

Additionally, the accused also vandalised the hospital equipment, according to the police. KSU activist and a first-year BA Philosophy student Amal Tomy sustained injuries in the clash that happened on the night of January 17. Amal was assaulted by the SFI workers and he had to undergo treatment at the Indira Gandhi Hospital, Kadavantra.

The accused SFI leaders also attacked Fraternity Movement worker Bilal in retaliation to the attack by the Fraternity Movement activists against SFI workers. The SFI activists allegedly clashed with KSU and Fraternity Movement activists near the General Hospital, where the students who sustained injuries in the clashes were admitted for treatment.



The police registered a case against 35 students who were identifiable in connection with the incident, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.