On Sunday, January 21, 2024, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bodh Gaya organised Riverathon - Save Niranjana, a marathon to raise awareness among people to contribute to the conservation of Niranjana River in Bihar.

Pragati, the corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) committee, spearheaded the organising of the marathon as part of IIM Bodh Gaya’s annual fest Elegante scheduled to be held from January 26 to 28, 2024 with the State Bank of India (SBI) as the title sponsor.

Ashish Bharti, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Gaya was the chief guest of the event present along with Anita Singh, former head of Medical Affairs, India and South Asia; and Dr Vinita S Sahay, Director, IIM Bodh Gaya and together they flagged off the marathon.

SSP stressed upon the significance and urgency of the conservation of the Niranjana River and also called for feedback from professors and students of IIM Bodh Gaya to suggest implementable initiatives to the local administration to contribute to the initiative in the long run.

The director of IIM Bodh Gaya, Prof Vineeta S. Sahay mentioned Riverathon as a special medium to reach the people about the ongoing campaign for the conservation of the Niranajana River and to make students aware of their health.