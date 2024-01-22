The story of Ratha Yatra narrated through an intricately crafted nine-feet chariot, the rituals depicted through different artefacts and a divine ambience left thousands of visitors spellbound on January 20 and 21, 2024 at DAV United Festival, Mumbai in Ramsheth Thakur Stadium, Ulve.



While few visitors were awe-struck, others were simply enthralled. The chariot intricately depicted through the paintings and the carvings, amidst the mantras and the ringing of the ghantas, left the students, alumni and their families engrossed in a spiritual feeling. An overwhelming response from the visitors and their devotional fervour left the DAV Parivaar Odisha enthused and gratified.



The stall also depicted the achievements of the exemplary DAV Alumni from different walks of life. As a rare feature, there were also Notes of Blessings from Gajapati Maharaja, Union Minister of Education and Chief Minister of Odisha.

The unique thought of Regional Director Dr KC Satapathy could be put into action with the wonderful team of principals and the team of art teachers displaying a fantastic aesthetic expression. The stall was widely appreciated by the DAV dignitaries and other distinguished visitors during the two-day festival.