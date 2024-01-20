On the occasion of the consecration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya on January 22, the Madhya Pradesh government on Friday, January 19, announced a holiday for all the state government and private universities in the state. An official order issued on Friday read, "The state government hereby declares a full-day holiday in all the government and non-government universities and colleges of the state on January 22, 2024 (Monday) on the occasion of organising the Pran Pratistha program of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya."



Earlier, on January 18, the Centre announced that all central government offices would be closed for a half-day on January 22 for the Pran Patishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya. As per the notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, all central government offices, central Institutions and central industrial establishments across the country shall remain closed for half a day until 2.30 pm, ANI reported.



Following in the footsteps of the Central government, which declared a half-day on the day of the Lord Shri Ram Pran Prathistha ceremony, the General Administration Department in Maharashtra issued a notification for the public holiday on Friday.



Additionally, the Haryana government has also issued a notice announcing that all government offices, including boards, schools, colleges, corporations and universities, will remain closed on January 22 until 2.30 pm, ANI reported.