Leading associations of school teachers in West Bengal have objected to the change in timings of secondary and higher secondary examinations. In this regard, they said that the decision to prepone the examination time by two hours will cause immense inconvenience to both the examinees as well as those associated with the process of conducting the examinations at different centres, IANS reported.



As per the changed schedule, the secondary and higher secondary examinations conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Examination (WBBSE) and West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), respectively, will start from 9.45 am instead of the previous time of 11.45 am.



All Bengal Teachers' Association (ABTA) has already forwarded a deputation to the state education department objecting to the new timing. Speaking on this, ABTA General Secretary Sukumar Pyne said that the early arrival for the examination might be extremely difficult, especially in certain remote pockets both in North Bengal as well as in the forest areas scattered over the South Bengal districts of Bankura, Purulia, West Midnapore and Jhargram.

Support extended

ABTA’s demand has been backed by another association, Secondary Teaching and Non-teaching Staff Samiti, which has claimed that during the winter seasons, trains are often cancelled due to fog. This association has sent a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with a similar plea.



So, there is every possibility that the examinees, as well as those associated with the process of conducting the examinations, might report late to the examination centres. In that case, they argue, there is a possibility that some candidates might even have to face a year-loss.

However, the state education department has its logic. It said since the days will be shorter in February, late completion of the examination might delay the process of the candidates going back to their homes from the examination centres. The teachers’ associations have countered this logic and claimed that a delay in going back home is much better than arriving late at the examination centres, as stated in a report by IANS.



The higher secondary examination conducted by the WBCHSE is scheduled to start from February 7 to February 29. On the other hand, the secondary examination conducted by the WBBSE will begin on February 2 and continue till February 12.