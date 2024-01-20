Karnataka Police have arrested a youth under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for impregnating his minor cousin. The cousin is identified as a Class X student who delivered a baby boy last month. Taking serious note of the development, the local education department has suspended the principal and warden of a government residential school in Kalaburagi district for negligence.

As per the information given by the police, the survivor who was a student of the residential school, gave birth on December 28, 2023. The survivor, along with her newborn child, is currently housed at the Amulya Shishu Griha in Kalaburagi, reported IANS.

Narrating the series of events, the police said the victim had complained to the school authority of stomach ache, after which, she was sent home to her parents. When the pain got worse, the parents took the girl to a hospital in the neighbouring Solapur district in Maharashtra. After a scan, the doctors discovered that she was pregnant. Later, it was revealed that the survivor's cousin brother had engaged in physical intimacy with her.



The principal and warden have been suspended for their negligence as they failed to be vigilant, as stated in a report by IANS.