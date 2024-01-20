In tragic news, a Class X student died by suicide at his residence in Hyderabad. The student had taken this extreme step following an argument with his alcoholic father within Tukaram Gate Police Station limits on January 19, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The deceased identified as Rahul was a student of Railway School, said police, citing a complaint filed by the mother of the student Leelavathi. According to the mother, her husband's alcohol addiction had left the family in dire straits. The family was living on her earnings from tailoring, and this led to heated arguments between Leelavathi and her husband. Rahul would try to diffuse the tension by meddling, she added.

After Rahul returned home from school, he confined himself to his room, citing a headache. After his mother stepped out, he hanged himself from the ceiling fan. Upon her return, Leelavathi discovered the locked door and when she forced her way inside, she saw her son's lifeless body.

The police sent the body for a postmortem examination and registered a case.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines Tele MANAS: 14416 and Sangath: 011-41198666