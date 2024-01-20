Today, January 20, the Una district administration issued revised timings for all schools owing to the dense fog and excessively cold conditions. According to the order issued by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Raghav Sharma, at all schools both private and government, classes for preliminary, middle and secondary will be held from 10 am to 3 pm from January 22 to 31, PTI reported.



Earlier, regular classes were being held here from 10 am to 4 pm. The Una DC said that concerning the safety of school children amid the continuing extreme cold in this district, the administration has decided to revise the school timings after the recommendation of the Deputy Director of the Directorate of Higher Education.



Additionally, he said that the reduced duration would be compensated by eliminating the time allotted for the prayer meeting and lunch break.

The Una district has been witnessing dense fog for the past few days. The minimum temperature on Saturday morning was noted to be 5 degrees Celsius, according to the weather bulletin. As per the local weather department, dense fog is likely to continue in isolated areas of the lower hills and plains of the state till January 22, as stated in a report by PTI.