Dr BVR Mohan Reddy School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (BVR SCIENT) was inaugurated today by Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India.

Dr BVR Mohan Reddy School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (BVR SCIENT) is a 30,000-square-foot facility established in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad, Cyient Foundation (the CSR wing of Cyient) and the Shibodhi Foundation (the family foundation of Dr BVR Mohan Reddy).

During this event, Dharmendra Pradhan interacted with the postgraduate students from the Department of Entrepreneurship and Management urging them to find solutions to societal challenges through entrepreneurial activity and become job creators. He emphasised the role of Institutions such as BVR SCIENT in achieving the nation's vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

Dr. BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder Chairman Cyient and Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Hyderabad, said, “India has become a powerhouse driven by technological innovation. We are witnessing a revolutionary era where cutting-edge technology and creativity fuel a new wave of entrepreneurial spirit. A multitude of start-ups are harnessing the power of technology, sparking a surge in job creation.”

Dr Mohan Reddy further added, “BVR SCIENT is a symbol of our commitment to nurturing the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship. As we open the doors to knowledge and creativity, we envision a future where every student becomes an architect of progress, and every idea is a catalyst for positive change."