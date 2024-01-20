To help students get hundred per cent results in Class X exams, the Kurnool District Education Department has sketched a new plan called Night Vision. With the success of this plan in the previous year, the officials aim to continue the same by visiting students' houses and spending at least half an hour in every house.

What is done during those times?

During the time of visit, the teachers' team meets the parents and discusses with them their child's preparation, facilities and atmosphere at home. Additionally, the teacher's motive is to ensure that the child is not engaged in work given by parents and that the child is not disturbed for better preparation.

Kurnool District Education Officer V Ranga Reddy said that their main intention is to introduce Night Vision to find out the difficulties in studying at home and solve them. As per the officials, the teachers will observe

- The atmosphere, whether the student is preparing in a suitable place,

- Are the parents cooperating with the student

- Is the student facing any lack of facilities

- Is the student being engaged with non-education work

- Is the student facing a tough time clarifying academic doubts

- Is time management a bottleneck for them

- Does the student need any support from parents

The officials observed that several parents are disturbing the children by watching TV serials, having unwanted conversations with neighbours and not giving space and time to prepare at night. To combat this, the DEO said the teams of teachers or officials from the educational departments like the Mandal Education Officer, resource person, a headmaster will meet the parents and explain the importance of exam timing, exam preparation and helping students get into the right mood. Additionally, they even advised the parents to contact the concerned teacher at any moment to clarify the students' doubts.

As many as 33,000 including government and private students from the Kurnool district are appearing for the Class X annual public examinations which are scheduled to be conducted from March 18 to March 30. Meanwhile, the district education department has made all efforts to help students bag hundred per cent results.

Interestingly, the district stood in last place and attained a low average percentage of 60.58 in the previous educational year. With this positive approach, the district has now targeted to attain a top position in the state by attempting earnestly.



Almost all the teachers completed the syllabus and revisions at all 540 high schools where nearly 33,000 students will appear for the Class X exams. Of them, around 26,000 are regular students and the remaining are private candidates. For the trial purpose, the pre-final exams are scheduled to be organised in March first week, The New Indian Express reported.