The Minister of State, Electronics & Information Technology, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Jal Shakti, Rajeev Chandrasekhar launched skill development initiatives in the Tripura state to propel the Youth of Tripura with demand-driven, future and industry-ready skills. This initiative was launched under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship’s (MSDE) flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana.

"This new iteration of PMKVY will drive the aspirations of the youth in the state with 100+ future skills in the areas of 3D additive manufacturing, drone technology, and data engineering to name a few," read the statement issued. Further, it said that under this initiative, more than 48,000 youth in Tripura will be skilled in the next three years and it added that this initiative also prioritises on-the-job training and robust industry partnerships.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said, "It is our goal that every young Indian in Tripura has access to skilling programmes and opportunities. Through these skilling opportunities, they can secure jobs, engage in self-employment, and foster entrepreneurship."

"This aligns with the vision of ‘Naya Bharat’, and this ‘Badalta Bharat’ is nurturing a generation that is the luckiest in the history of Independent India. Before 2014, in our country, opportunities were scarce and often accessible only through connections or godfathers," he added by saying, "Today, irrespective of where young Indians live whether in Agartala, Bengaluru, Mumbai, or Gurugram, they have unprecedented opportunities. To tap into these opportunities, young Indians need skilling and education."