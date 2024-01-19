The exposure visit for government school students began at higher education institutions in Coimbatore district under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme. The initiative aims to motivate students to pursue studies beyond Class II. Around 750 Class XII government school students have so far visited Government Arts College Coimbatore and Government Law College in Chennai city, The New Indian Express reported.

Speaking on this, a Class CII student, A Sajita Banu from Corporation Higher Secondary School at Rathinapuri said, "Before visiting the Government Arts College, Coimbatore, I had a poor opinion of government colleges about amenities, number of courses. But after visiting the college, my views have changed."

Further briefing about her experience, she said, "I found the amenities are maintained well. Faculties explained several undergraduate courses, their prospects, extra-curricular activities and facilities. Moreover, they explained about the government schemes. I also came to know about online admission procedures."

Principal of the Government Arts College, Coimbatore, R Ulagi told The New Indian Express, "More than 150 students from various government schools have visited the colleges. We explained all the details of the college to the students. Students got much awareness about higher education." The exposure visits aim to create awareness about the importance of higher education among Class XII government school students. Based on it, Samagra Shiksha is taking the students to colleges for exposure visits, The New Indian Express reported.



"School education department is taking as many as 4,055 students from 113 government higher secondary schools in Coimbatore to 24 government colleges, aided colleges, and universities across the district from January 18 to 23," sources added.