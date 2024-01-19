Under the aegis of the Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) announced an upcoming mega recruitment drive, Kausha Mahotsav. The mega drive is scheduled to be held on January 21, 2024.



As per the statement issued by the corporation, "the drive envisions to build an ‘employment-ready’ workforce with a multifaceted approach, focusing on providing on-the-spot job offers across sectors to the talented youth of Sambalpur, Odisha." Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan is set to inaugurate the programme, it added.

The mela envisions bringing job seekers and employers on one platform to meet the ever-evolving demand for skilled talent across industries by providing them the employment and apprenticeship opportunities that prepare them for the future of work. Further, the statement said that the mela stands as a progressive initiative that equips Youth Shakti with domain knowledge and technical skills, enabling them to become a valuable asset in steering the growth and development of the state at the grassroots level.



Giving details about the jobs being provided, it said the drive will witness participation from over 50 employers providing jobs across roles like:

Registered nurse

Student apprentice

Caregiver

General duty assistant

Assembly line operator

Sales executive

It will be attended by organisations like Shahi Exports, L&T Finance, Reliance Jio, Beck & Pollitzer, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, and Health Care at Home, it added.