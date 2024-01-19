Today, January 19, the police took an activist of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) into custody in connection with the attempted murder of a leader of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) at Maharaja's College. Further, police said Mohammad Ijlan, a third-year degree student, was held in connection with the hacking of SFI Maharaja's College Unit Secretary Abdul Nasar P A on Wednesday night, January 17.



Further, the police disclosed that the student is a worker of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) and wore an outfit of the Congress. He is one of the 14 accused in the case, police added.



According to the FIR, Nasar was attacked inside the campus late on Wednesday night by activists of the KSU and Fraternity Movement, the students' wing of the Welfare Party. This was allegedly in response to the SFI leader's protest against them regarding another incident inside the college.

Case registered

A case was registered against 14 KSU and Fraternity activists and five other students in this regard, police said. As per the FIR, the accused came intending to attack and kill the victim. "The accused threatened to kill Nasar after blocking him near the chemistry lab inside the campus and hacked him with a dagger all over the body multiple times," FIR said.



Following the clashes between rival student outfits on the campus, Maharaja's College was closed on Thursday, January 18, as stated in a report by PTI.