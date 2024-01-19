The Centre for Policy Research (CPR), a premier research organisation in India announced that it is seeking legal action in response to the cancellation of its Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, India.

In a statement posted on their X (formerly known as Twitter) account on January 17, the think tank called the basis for the Home Ministry’s decision “incomprehensible and disproportionate”, with some reasons given by the ministry challenging “the very basis of the functioning of a research institution”. This statement was also uploaded to the official website of CPR.

The research institution’s FCRA registration was cancelled on January 10, 2024, for its alleged violations of the Act and “misutilisation of foreign funds to affect India's economic interests, and aid protests and litigation against development projects”, a report by PTI says.

A Times of India report also quotes a Home Ministry official alleging that CPR was involved in “producing current affairs programmes” with foreign funds, which is prohibited under Section 3(1)(g) of FCRA. CPR refutes this claim in its statement, saying that the publication of policy reports on its website, which stem from its research, is falsely equated with current affairs programming.

According to CPR, this move follows the ministry’s decision to suspend its FCRA status in February 2023. Then, in July 2023, the Tax exemption Status of CPR was withdrawn by the Income Tax Department.

Before that, an Income Tax survey was conducted on CPR – along with Oxfam India and Bengaluru-based Independent and Public-Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF) – 2022 to inquire into their foreign funding.

As per CPR’s official website, “CPR receives grants from a variety of domestic and international sources, including foundations, corporate philanthropy, governments, and multilateral agencies.”

By “choking all its sources of funding”, CPR says that these actions have had a “debilitating impact on its functioning”, undermining its “ability to produce high-quality, globally recognised research on policy matters”, as it had been doing for the last five decades.

Reiterating its “complete compliance with the law”, CPR says that it “remains steadfast in its belief that this matter will be resolved in line with constitutional values and guarantees.”

What is the FCRA?

The Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), 2010 of the Indian Constitution aims to regulate the acceptance and utilisation of “foreign contribution or foreign hospitality by persons and associations working in the important areas of national life.”

In essence, this act exists to prevent foreign organisations from influencing social, political, economic, and even religious life in India. This act is enforced by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Union of India.

EdexLive reached out to CPR for comments on the matter. This report will be updated as soon as we receive them.