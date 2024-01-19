The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has announced a significant hike in monthly emoluments for its PhD scholars, marking a paradigm shift in incentivising research at higher education institutes like the IIMs.

The scholars enrolled in IIM Kozhikode’s prestigious Doctoral Programme in Management (DPM), which leads to the award of Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), will experience a 20-25% increase in their stipends as per the latest proposal approved by the IIM Kozhikode Board of Governors.

IIM Kozhikode’s DPM is a full-time, residential, and fully financed doctoral programme of the institute. The IIMK fellowship underwent its last revision during the Financial Year (FY) 2018-19. The latest revision, scheduled for implementation in the forthcoming FY 2024-25, will be as follows:

Announcing this significant decision, Director of IIM Kozhikode, Prof Debashis Chatterjee, added, “IIM Kozhikode remains steadfast in its commitment to enhancing the value, quality, and experience of doctoral research in India. Our DPM graduates are a crucial source of talent for management researchers and faculty in leading national and international academic institutions, as well as industry, business, government, and society. This initiative will further motivate talented scholars to dedicate themselves to learning and inspire them to pursue research as a viable and rewarding career option.”

Two-thirds of IIM Kozhikode’s DPM graduates have been placed as faculty members in prestigious national institutes (like IIMs and Indian Institutes of Technology - IITs) and esteemed universities in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. Other DPM graduates have received job offers from reputed corporate organisations.

IIM Kozhikode is currently inviting applications for the 18th Batch of its prestigious DPM. Interested candidates may visit http://tinyurl.com/yk5ryk43 for complete details. The application window will remain open till January 31, 2024.