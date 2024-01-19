Setting an example for others to emulate, a group of 15 enthusiastic students attached to the NSS (National Service Scheme) wing of Adarsha Shikshana Samiti College in Gadag cleaned a village bus stand, a government school and a mutt's premises. These youngsters have been on a mission to do their bit in maintaining cleanliness in public places for the last week, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

In this regard, they visit nearby villages after college hours and on weekends and take up cleaning work. On Saturday, January 13, the group went to Anturu village and cleaned the bus stand which had turned into a dungeon. They also painted the walls of the bus stand to enhance its look.

Not only this, the students contributed to the fund for the campaign from their pocket money. Villagers are happy and said that women who used to stay away from dirty bus stands have now started coming back.

Speaking about this thoughtful initiative, the students said, "We have cleaned many areas in Gadag and Betageri in the past but we wanted to visit rural areas and clean the villages as part of NSS work. We first obtained permission from our teacher and then from the gram panchayat before commencing the work. We felt happy after cleaning and painting the bus stand, school walls and other places. We thank the gram panchayat (GP) and our teachers for allowing us to work in rural areas."

ASS College NSS programme Coordinator Prof Bahubali Jainar said, "Our students wished to take up cleaning work in rural areas and we approached Anturu GP and took permission to clean the Anturu bus stand, a government school and a mutt's premises. We have shared photographs and videos of the campaign on social media platforms. The videos that have gone viral are inspiring many other students who have expressed their willingness to work in the rural areas".