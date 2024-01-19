Today, January 19, the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that almost all states are implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He said that even the states that seem reluctant are indeed implementing the policy although they are using different terminology. He said this while speaking at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad after inaugurating IInvenTiv 2024.

IInvenTiv is described as the country's largest R&D innovation fair for Higher Education Institutions (HEIs). When asked about the current status of NEP 2020 and the number of states implementing it, the minister said, "I am happy. Let them be satisfied with using different terminology. But, with full responsibility, I can say almost all states are implementing National Education Policy 2020 which is a very philosophical and historical document."

The NEP 2020 is founded on the five guiding pillars of Access, Equity, Quality, Affordability and Accountability. It aims to prepare youth to meet the diverse national and global challenges of the present and the future, stated reports.

"Pleased to inaugurate #IinvenTiv2024 at IIT Hyderabad. Glad that in the second edition, we have enlarged the scope of this innovation showcase and have taken this event beyond IITs," Pradhan said. Speaking about the event, he said, "With such extensive participation from HEIs and industry, #IinvenTiv is poised to become an iconic brand in the technology, innovation and entrepreneurship sector," PTI reported.