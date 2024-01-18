The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA), on Wednesday, January 17, met with the state’s Director of Medical Education to highlight their concerns regarding a delay in stipend disbursement for junior resident doctors in the state.



The association highlighted that as of January 17, the stipends for two months since November 2023 are still pending for the second and third-year postgraduate (PG) resident doctors in government medical colleges.



A letter issued by the association dated Wednesday, January 17, further highlights that the first-year PG residents in the state have not received stipends since the last four months. The association stated that this has led to financial strain and distress among the resident doctors.



The resident doctors of Telangana have repeatedly demanded a regular and timely disbursement of stipends.



To recall, on December 19, 2023, the state government assured the state’s junior doctors that their demands of regular disbursement of stipends would be addressed. The state authorities said that a green channel would be created to ensure that the stipends are released by the 15th of every month.



The association has staged several strikes urging the government to regularise their stipends. The resident doctors alleged that in the past, their stipends were cleared because of continuous and repeated follow-ups and pressure mounted on the concerned authorities every month.