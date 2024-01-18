The Odisha state government has asked District Education Officers (DEOs) to restore wall paintings and information related to PM Poshan (Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman) and mid-day-meal in primary and upper primary schools. The state project management unit of the School and Mass Education (SME) department in a letter to the DEOs stated a provision of Rs 5,000 for each school has been made for this purpose.

As per the department, senior officials during their visit to schools found the existing wall paintings related to PM Poshan had either faded or been omitted in the process of development. Accordingly, funds have been allocated for each primary and upper primary school to restore the wall paintings, The New Indian Express reported.

As per the direction, the PM Poshan information should be displayed on school walls in a place suitable for public view. "This will ensure active community participation and effective implementation of the programme in a transparent manner," the letter stated. As per the officials, the wall paintings will include the PM Poshan logo, weekly menu chart, children's entitlement, MDM Panchan Niyam, student helpline number, emergency numbers and other required information.

In the schools where the paintings have already been restored, the funds will be utilised for repairs needed in the school kitchen or whitewashing of the kitchen sheds, they added.