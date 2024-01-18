A Consecration Ceremony of Ram Mandir between January 20 to 22, 2024 is being organised at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, announced a poster. As per the poster, shared by Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC) Delhi on Instagram, the event is being organised at IIT Delhi by the student community and Shri Hari Satsang Sabha, IIT Delhi.

The events during the Consecration Ceremony include a Shobha Yatra starting from Barat Ghar at IIT Delhi on January 20. It even includes a 24-hour-long Akhand Ramayana Path on January 21, 2024.

On January 22, the last day of the ceremony, the institute will organise a Hawan (a religious ritual), Bhandara (a food distribution event) and a Deepotsava (a lamp lighting ceremony).

The event has received flak from a few students who say that an educational institute should not outrightly support religious events.

Criticising the upcoming three-day long ceremony, APPSC IIT Delhi, a student-collective, said in the Instagram post, “This is allowed in IIT Delhi campus, but every time we put a poster of Dr. Ambedkar, the anti-caste student community is stopped. How is this being allowed in a student community space openly? What is "scientific" about this?”

When EdexLive reached out to IIT Delhi for a comment, an official from the institute informed that this is not an ofifcial event and is not being organised by the institute administration.