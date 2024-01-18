In shocking news, a student allegedly stabbed a differently-abled teacher at Maharaja's College in Kochi. The wounded teacher was allegedly stabbed following an argument over the suspension of another student on the campus on January 17. The injured teacher Nizamudheen KM identified as an assistant professor with the Research Department of Arabic suffered injuries in his left arm after a Bachelor of Arts (BA) Arabic student Mohammed Rashid allegedly stabbed him with a "sharp weapon".

Nizamudheen, who is partially deaf, alleged that Rashid also threatened to kill him. For the minor injuries, he underwent treatment at the General Hospital. The Ernakulam Central police have registered a case and launched a probe to track down Rashid, a member of Fraternity Movement, the student's wing of the Welfare Party, The New Indian Express reported.

Teacher's complaint

In his complaint, Nizamudheen said that Rashid and his friend Ali entered into an argument with him in the Arabic department on Wednesday noon (January 17) over the suspension of Bilal, another Fraternity Movement member. “Realising that the student was not in the right frame of mind, I ended the argument and proceeded to the principal's chamber," said the teacher.

"As soon as I reached the stairs, Rashid came up behind me and hit me with an object that looked like a screwdriver or a knife. I couldn't see it. After seeing what looked like blood on the weapon, I realised I may have been stabbed,” Nizamudheen said. He further said that Rashid stabbed him twice in the area between the left arm and below the neck, and also threatened to kill him in two days. He then fled the campus via the back gate.

Nizamudheen, a native of Nilambur, first complained to the principal seeking action against the students responsible and ensuring security for him. Later, he filed a complaint with the police at other students' insistence. Nizamudheen said he was not keen on filing a complaint against Rashid at first. “I did it after students cutting across political affiliations insisted that I file a complaint. They were afraid that if the student could attack a teacher, they too are not safe,” he said.

Following this, the police said that efforts are being made to nab Rashid. “We have collected the teacher's statements. The student is absconding. A probe has been launched,” said an officer.

There are reports Rashid nursed a grudge towards Nizamudheen as he held him responsible for the suspension of Bilal. On January 13, Bilal allegedly assaulted two students of the Arabic department inside the train at Aluva during their study tour to Hyderabad. Following an internal inquiry, the college suspended Bilal. Fraternity Movement workers allege that Nizamudheen, who is also the staff coordinator, was behind his suspension.

Student grudge

On January 15, Monday, Bilal's arrival at the college while under suspension, triggered a clash between SFI (Students' Federation of India) and Fraternity Movement workers in front of the Arabic department. Following this, Nizamudheen and other teachers sought action against the students involved in the violence. A student, on the condition of anonymity, told The New Indian Express that Rashid and others came to the department on Wednesday at noon to talk to Nizamudheen but he was not interested. “This provoked Rashid and he attacked him,” said the student, requesting anonymity.

Nizamudheen said he has no affiliations with any political organisations. “When Bilal was chased by angry students, we gave him refuge inside the department. All nine teachers of the department also sought the suspension of students who attacked Bilal on campus. However, now I have been projected as the culprit behind his suspension,” he said.