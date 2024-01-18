The Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) urged private schools in the state to make arrangements for the live telecast of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22. They argued against declaring a holiday on that day as children would miss the chance to catch a glimpse of the historic event, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



KAMS Secretary Shashi Kumar said they have advised private schools to live broadcast the consecration of Ram Lalla. "We recommend that members of the organisation do a one-and-a-half-hour live broadcast in their respective schools with the facilities they have." Further, he said politics should be kept away and the programme should lay stress on the historical, cultural and religious factors associated with the ceremony.

Additionally, he called upon educational institutes not to declare a holiday on January 22 as children might miss out on catching the programme live. Meanwhile, the Bengaluru unit of Srirama Sene wrote a letter on Wednesday, January 17 to Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot seeking direction to the state government to declare January 22 as a holiday for schools and colleges, The New Indian Express reported.