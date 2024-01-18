The Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN) and ChargePal Pty officially entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during a signing ceremony at CUTN, presided over by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof M Krishnan and Bruno Lambla, Co-founder of ChargePal (joined virtually).



Prof R Thirumurugan Registrar, CUTN and Paramesh Gunasekaran from ChargePal participated in the exchange of MoU, symbolising a commitment to transparency, cooperation, and shared goals.



The MoU depicts a significant stride towards fostering collaboration in diverse domains, focusing on training, research, consultancy, workforce software support, data engineering solutions, and knowledge sharing. The partnership is poised to create synergies that will propel innovation and development in both academic and corporate spheres.



The collaboration will facilitate joint initiatives in short-term and long-term training programmes, fostering research endeavours in areas of shared interest. CUTN and ChargePal commit to organising and participating in academic events, including symposia, conferences, workshops, and short-term courses, providing a platform for the exchange of ideas and knowledge.

The MOU emphasises the promotion of faculty, staff, and student training for teaching and skill development, ensuring a robust learning environment. CUTN and ChargePal will extend mutual access to knowledge-sharing facilities, enriching the academic and professional experiences of students, faculty, and staff at CUTN and ChargePal.



Speaking on the occasion, Prof M Krishnan, Vice-Chancellor of CUTN, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "This MOU represents a commitment to excellence in education, research, and technology. Through this partnership with ChargePal, we (CUTN) aim to nurture a dynamic learning ecosystem that prepares our students for the challenges of the future."