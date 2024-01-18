Today, January 18, the Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia virtually launched the GMR School of Aviation set up in collaboration with European aerospace corporation Airbus on the sidelines of Wings India 2024. The Wings India 2024 is Asia's largest civil aviation event being held in Hyderabad from January 18 to 21 (Thursday, today, to Sunday) at Begumpet Airport.

Strategically located within the GMR Aerospace and Industrial Park at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, GMR School of Aviation is poised to become a beacon of excellence in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering, a press release from GMR said, PTI reported.



The school will offer a fully integrated four-year AME programme along with type training. It has been certified by DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) and EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency). The school has a technical collaboration with Airbus and is a first-of-its-kind institution in India to offer a combined B1.1 and B2 Aircraft Maintenance Engineering licensing programme, aircraft-specific training courses and ancillary courses like Aircraft structures and Aircraft composite courses.

Airbus will provide the necessary courseware in the form of technical handbooks, examination database and access to the Airbus Competence Training (ACT) for Academy media package.



Speaking on this occasion, Ashok Gopinath, President and Accountable Manager, of GMR Aero Technic said, "GMR School of Aviation, the first-of-its-kind school in this region will be a global benchmark and Centre of Excellence in the field of Aviation Education, setting new standards and raising the bar of Aviation Education worldwide."



"For the MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) industry that is expected to grow to over USD 2.4 billion by 2028, this school will be a game changer. It will equip students aspiring for a successful career with expertise and make them future-ready for the burgeoning aviation industry globally," he added.



Rémi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia said, “This partnership with GMR will generate a strong pipeline of qualified maintenance experts in the country to boost the MRO industry and further support our airline partners. Airbus will continue to invest in human capital development in the country along with partners such as GMR."

In an exclusive luncheon interview with EdexLive earlier, Gopinath spoke briefly about the courses offered, USPs and assessments. Read here: https://www.edexlive. com/news/2023/aug/02/gmr- school-of-aviation-hyderabad- is-gearing-up-to-take-off-in- september-2023-36777.html